Tenn. Church Feeds Elderly While Bringing Business to Restaurants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC-TV) — A [Tennessee] church is doing its part to help the most vulnerable in the community during the coronavirus pandemic by feeding seniors living in senior housing facilities.

“Our seniors are so precious,” said Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church’s Senior Pastor J. Lawrence Turner. “It’s a risk if they do go out, if they want to do something special, such as have a meal that’s out of the ordinary from what they have access to.”

Even if they could leave their homes to dine at a restaurant, they would find many closed. Some only open for delivery or carry out.

