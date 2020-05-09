City Council in Calif. Declares All Businesses in the City ‘Essential,’ Defying Gov. Newsom’s Order

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) — Coalinga declared all businesses in the city “essential,” defying California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s emergency ‘shelter in place’ order.
The Coalinga City Council passed the resolution in a 4-1 vote on Thursday evening.
The resolution said that all businesses in the city are allowed to stay open and operate ‘for the duration of the local and state emergency’.
The city has ordered the businesses to abide by the CDC’s social distancing guidelines, including maintaining a 6-feet distance between people and preventing large crowds or gatherings.
