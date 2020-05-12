‘Pope Francis’ Wants ‘Believers of All the Religions to Unite Together Spiritually on May 14’ to End Coronavirus

Jorge Bergoglio, also known as “Pope Francis” and the head of the Roman Catholic religion, has called for believers of all religions to pray in solidarity on May 14 to ask God to rid the world of the coronavirus pandemic. He also asked that vaccines be made available to all persons threatened with infection.

Bergoglio has endorsed the call to “the believers of all the religions to unite together spiritually on May 14 in a day of prayer and fasting, to implore God to help humanity overcome the coronavirus pandemic.”

He also encouraged international cooperation to respond to the crisis and emphasized the importance of scientific efforts to find a vaccine be put together in “a transparent and disinterested way” and that “the essential technologies be made universally available” so that every infected person may be able to receive the medical care needed.

Originally published by American Magazine. Summary edited by Christian News Network.