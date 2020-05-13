China Continues to Close, Demolish Unregistered Churches

(Bitter Winter) The CCP regards all religions as potential enemies. Particularly Christianity, since it was introduced to China from the West. Therefore, various Christian groups and movements are persecuted in the name of “Western infiltration prevention.”

As the country grapples to re-launch after coronavirus lockdowns, its leaders continue propagating “stability maintenance” measures that target Christian places of worship. Unregistered Protestant house churches are among the key targets.

On May 3, police used force to disband a service at Xingguang Church in Xiamen city in the southeastern province of Fujian. During the raid, many believers were violently beaten, one of whom had to seek medical attention.

On April 2, Pastor Zhao Huaiguo, founder of the Bethel Church in Cili county in the central province of Hunan, was arrested on suspicion of “inciting subversion of state power” for using VPN to read news about the pandemic in foreign media. Many other house church venues have been demolished or closed.

