‘Drag Queen’ RuPaul Raises Nearly $100K for Planned Parenthood on ‘The Price Is Right’

Disgust is being expressed after “drag queen” RuPaul of the long-running television show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” chose Planned Parenthood as his recipient “charity” for an episode of “The Price Is Right.” The game show, which matched the value of the prizes with a donation to the guest’s organization of choice, ended up giving $97,266 to the contraception and abortion giant.

“So, Ru, you’re going to be playing for charity,” outlined host Drew Carey on the May 11 broadcast. “All throughout the show, you’re going to be playing alongside the contestants, and whatever [this contestant wins] and the rest of the contestants win, we’re going to match and give to a special charity that Ru is playing for.”

“That’s right,” RuPaul Charles responded with enthusiasm.

“What’s the charity?” Carey asked.

“Well, I am playing for Planned Parenthood, which provides vital and often free services to both men and women,” Charles advised, generating cheers and applause.

As contestants won vehicles, vacations, cash and other prizes, the total value matched to Planned Parenthood was nearly $100K.

“We’re donating $97,266 to Planned Parenthood,” Carey announced at the end of the broadcast.

Some expressed elation that Charles chose Planned Parenthood as his recipient charity.

“Way to go Ru Paul and The Price is Right for doing the right thing to protect a women’s right to healthcare. #PriceIsRight #PlannedParenthood,” wrote one commenter on Twitter.

“Learning that @RuPaul was on @PriceIsRight raising money bag for @PPFA (which provides compassionate healthcare to people of all genders) makes me actually wanna start watching #PriceIsRight. Thanks, RuPaul, for supporting women, queer, and trans folks’ access to care,” another remarked.

However, others expressed disgust that the popular game show gave money to an organization that murders unborn children.

“Tell me I’m wrong, but ‘The Price is Right’ is a disgrace. They raised $97,000+ for Planned Parenthood with their evening show tonight. How many lives will be lost because if this?” one commenter posted to Twitter.

“@PriceIsRight Great, you gave a pile of money to baby killers. Isn’t that special,” another remarked.

“Nothing says ‘game show’ like raising money for a $2 billion abortion biz responsible for killing 345,672 humans last year alone,” also wrote Ryan Bomberger, a pro-life activist whose mother had been raped but rejected abortion.

As previously reported, according to Planned Parenthood’s latest annual report, the organization performed a record number of abortions during the 2018-2019 fiscal year, as 345,672 babies were murdered in their mother’s womb, up 12,915 from the year prior and up 24,288 from two years ago.

The organization focuses on sexual activity, testing for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), distributing contraceptives and performing pap smears to check for cervical cancer.

Many of its locations now offer services to help those who identify as homosexual and transgender, which could be part of the reason why RuPaul selected the organization as his charity of choice for “The Price Is Right.”

RuPaul identifies as a homosexual himself and has been in a relationship with another man, Georges LeBar, since 1994.

In February, representatives with Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California delivered gift bags of candy and condoms to the offices of state lawmakers, with the vulgar phrase on the condom wrappers,“Don’t [expletive] with us; don’t [expletive] without us.”

Attached to each bag was card announcing “Happy Valentines Day and National Condom Day” and featuring sayings on the graphics of candy hearts, such as “access is sweet,” “expand not ban” and “stand with PP.”

As previously reported, in 2018, Planned Parenthood of New York City launched a “Freedom to [Expletive]” campaign, which included a YouTube video that used 20 expletives in 45 seconds.

“[Expletive] anyone with a washer and dryer in their [expletive] apartment,” “[expletive] your loudest [expletive] upstairs neighbor,” “[expletive] your hottest [expletive] bartender,” the ad stated. “[Expletive] dancers,” “[expletive] anyone in fashion,” “[expletive] a broker,” the ad stated. “[Expletive] New York and everyone in it.”

“Protect our right to [expletive] whoever the [expletive] we want,” it concluded. “Donate to PPNYC …”

A description of the video on the PPNYAction YouTube page also proudly touted that “New Yorkers have more sex than the rest of America.”

The video was later deleted.

Scripture speaks about fornication in numerous texts, teaching in 1 Thessalonians 4:3-5, “For this is the will of God, even your sanctification, that ye should abstain from fornication, that every one of you should know how to possess his vessel in sanctification and honor, not in the lust of concupiscence, even as the Gentiles which know not God.”

Ephesians 5:3 also exhorts, “But fornication, and all uncleanness, or covetousness, let it not be once named among you, as becometh saints.”

Hebrews 13:4 likewise warns, “Marriage is honorable in all, and the bed undefiled, but whoremongers and adulterers God will judge.”

Romans 3:18 simply laments, “There is no fear of God before their eyes.”