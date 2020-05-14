Former Planned Parenthood Sex Educator Says Program Damages Kids, Encourages Sexual Activity Among Youth

A woman who formerly worked as a Title X training manager and volunteer sexual educator for Planned Parenthood is speaking out against the organization’s teachings, as she now believes they are harmful to children and rather dehumanize youth by normalizing and encouraging sexual activity instead of urging teens to value their bodies and the institution of marriage.

Monica Cline says that when she began obtaining training for sexual education she was told to assume that adolescents have engaged in all kinds of sex acts, and if they haven’t yet, they will. She was told various stories about girls as young as 10 showing up at Planned Parenthood after engaging in disturbing activities.

“Teach me how to teach girls not to have sex,” Cline implored.

“No, dear!” her trainer said. “We’re not going to teach them not to have sex. We’re going to teach them how to do it safer.”

She told Cline that anything less would be “judging” youth for their choices.

Trusting Planned Parenthood as the expert in this field, Cline moved forward with the training to be a sexual educator. She explained in an op-ed published by the Washington Examiner what takes place in those sessions with impressionable, young lives.

“Since most adolescents are nervous to speak about sex, we begin the lesson with an icebreaker, which is geared to reduce the children’s natural inhibitions to prepare them for the sex education lessons,” Cline outlined. “The educator asks the kids to shout out or go to the board and write all the slang terms for reproductive body parts or sexual activities. You can imagine how crass this becomes.”

“At first, they nervously say a few words, but when they notice the educator is encouraging them, they fully participate. … By the end of this activity, there is a collage of illicit sexual terms and activities written all over the board. The kids begin to believe that this is part of healthy sex education,” she said. “The terms are dehumanizing, and the activity serves to restructure their thoughts about their bodies, others’ bodies, and the act of sex.”

Cline mourned that instead of intimate physical relationships being viewed as something special between spouses and for procreation, sex is reduced to a casual and crude giving away of one’s body in the pursuit of personal “pleasure” — and accepting the negative results of engaging in illicit reproductive activity as normal.

“Sexual intimacy is redefined from being special, for marriage or for having babies, to being crass, seeking pleasure over meaningful relationships, accepting STDs as a way of life, and terminating the lives of babies so we can worship our sexual rights without hindrance,” she stated.

Cline said that the educator then proceeds to teach the now-conditioned youth about the various kinds of sex acts — and explicitly.

“Parents are purposely left out,” she noted. “Parents are powerful, possessing a natural instinct to protect their children, and Planned Parenthood wants to undermine that. That is why they say, ‘Parents are a barrier to service.'”

“This type of sex education does not protect our youth. It only serves to encourage them to explore all sexual activities and places a burden on them that they are not prepared to bear,” Cline lamented. “Planned Parenthood and other like-minded organizations have been collaborating for years to establish illicit sex education in our schools and communities. Remember, it’s big money for them.”

She said that while the desire of every parent is for their child to turn out even better than themselves, “[o]rganizations like Planned Parenthood do not aspire for more in our children’s lives. Their answer to happiness and empowerment is to have sex, use a condom, get tested, treated, and have an abortion.”

Cline’s website states that she walked away from Planned Parenthood in realizing “the damage their programs are doing” and now exposes “the truth behind comprehensive sex education and the harm it causes our children.”

As previously reported, in February, representatives with Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California delivered gift bags of candy and condoms to the offices of state lawmakers, with the vulgar phrase on the condom wrappers,“Don’t [expletive] with us; don’t [expletive] without us.”

Attached to each bag was card announcing “Happy Valentines Day and National Condom Day” and featuring sayings on the graphics of candy hearts, such as “access is sweet,” “expand not ban” and “stand with PP.”

In 2018, Planned Parenthood of New York City launched a “Freedom to [Expletive]” campaign, which included a YouTube video that used 20 expletives in 45 seconds.

“[Expletive] anyone with a washer and dryer in their [expletive] apartment,” “[expletive] your loudest [expletive] upstairs neighbor,” “[expletive] your hottest [expletive] bartender,” the ad stated. “[Expletive] dancers,” “[expletive] anyone in fashion,” “[expletive] a broker,” the ad stated. “[Expletive] New York and everyone in it.”

“Protect our right to [expletive] whoever the [expletive] we want,” it concluded. “Donate to PPNYC …”

A description of the video on the PPNYAction YouTube page also proudly touted that “New Yorkers have more sex than the rest of America.”

The video was later deleted.

Scripture speaks about fornication in numerous texts, teaching in 1 Thessalonians 4:3-5,7-8, “For this is the will of God, even your sanctification, that ye should abstain from fornication, that every one of you should know how to possess his vessel in sanctification and honor — not in the lust of concupiscence, even as the Gentiles which know not God.”

“For God hath not called us unto uncleanness but unto holiness. He therefore that despiseth, despiseth not man but God, who hath also given unto us His Holy Spirit.”

Ephesians 5:3 also exhorts, “But fornication, and all uncleanness, or covetousness, let it not be once named among you, as becometh saints.”

Hebrews 13:4 likewise warns, “Marriage is honorable in all, and the bed undefiled, but whoremongers and adulterers God will judge.”