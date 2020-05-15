In North Korea, Churches Consist of Meetings of Two or Three, Christians Read Bibles in Secret

(Fox News) — Being a Christian in North Korea means using secretive, spylike tactics to read the Bible, facing threats of the death penalty, and circumventing propaganda with tales of believers harvesting organs, according to persecution watchdog groups.

Ministries have been creatively sneaking Bibles and smuggling bits and pieces of Scripture through land, air and sea for years to aid the “underground” church in Kim Jong Un’s communist nation, where he is viewed as the only god. …

Citizens are required to spy on their neighbors, Nettleton explains.

“So a ‘church’ meeting inside North Korea is only two to three people, typically from within the same family. Those that have Bibles likely read very late at night, with all the windows of their home blocked, and sometimes even with the windows blocked they read under a blanket, in a closet or somewhere else they’re less likely to be noticed.”

