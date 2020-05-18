Boko Haram Violence Responsible for Turning 59K Nigerians Into Orphans and Widows

(Voice of the Martyrs Australia) — The governor of the Borno state in northeast Nigeria has revealed that the extremist group Boko Haram is responsible for making tens of thousands of widows and orphans as it continues its reign of terror.

Borno Govenor Babagana Zulum was recently a guest lecturer at the National Defense College. His lecture was attended by senior military officers and policymakers from inside and outside Nigeria. Zulum, a college lecturer who was elected last year as Borno’s governor, did not mince words as he criticized ineffective government leadership for its inadequate response to the insurgency that continues to wreak havoc in his state.

Boko Haram, which began in 2002, has killed and abducted thousands across the Lake Chad region in recent years and has developed a reputation as one of the world’s deadliest terrorist groups.

