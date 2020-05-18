Christian Worker in Asia: Amid COVID-19, Remember the Persecuted Church

Photo Credit: ChinaAid

(The Pathway) COVID-19 has contaminated hundreds of thousands of people, with infections increasing dramatically daily. Some have projected the total number of those affected worldwide will be in the tens of millions, with fatalities anticipated to be over one million people. …

The current circumstances, though alarming, could present opportunities for churches to deepen their understanding of what the persecuted church faces daily. Christians in the U.S. are some of the most innovative and generous people in the world. They have given billions of dollars and countless hours to witness to those where Christ is least known.

But from a firsthand perspective, most cannot relate to people who have been harassed for their faith in an environment where Christianity is constrained. Christians in restricted access countries constantly are watched because of their faith. Often their phones are tapped, their conversations are recorded, and their workplaces and friendships are monitored. When gathering together for worship, they have to be careful.

