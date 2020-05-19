Federal Authorities Announce Forfeiture of Ancient Gilgamesh Tablet From Hobby Lobby’s Museum of the Bible

(NBC News) — Federal authorities announced the forfeiture Monday of an ancient tablet inscribed with part of the Epic of Gilgamesh from a museum backed by the arts and crafts chain Hobby Lobby.
The piece, known as the Gilgamesh Dream Tablet, bearing a version of what’s considered perhaps the world’s oldest work of literature, was featured at the Museum of the Bible in Washington D.C. Hobby Lobby bought it in 2014 for $1.6 million from an auction house that was later found to have lied about its origins, federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York said.
