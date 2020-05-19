NY Gov. Cuomo: Churches Will Be Among the Last Places Permitted to Reopen, Says ‘Nothing to Do With Religion’

Syracuse, N.Y. (Syracuse.com) — Churches and other houses of worship will be among the last things to reopen in New York state, along with concert halls and stadiums.
Religious institutions will be part of phase four of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s four-phase reopening plan. That’s because they invite large gatherings, which are a big concern as health officials try to minimize the spread of Covid-19.
The earliest they could reopen, then, would be June 26.
During a briefing in Buffalo Monday, New York Budget Director Robert Mujica said the state is still considering whether to permit small gatherings at houses of worship. But large, regular services will be among the last types of gatherings to reopen.
