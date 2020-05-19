Oregon Judge Rules Gov. Brown’s Church Restrictions ‘Null and Void,’ but State Supreme Court Reinstates Them

In a late Monday ruling, the Oregon Supreme Court stepped in to put a hold on a dramatic decision by an eastern Oregon judge that declared not only Gov. Kate Brown’s restrictions on church gatherings “null and void” but all her “Stay Home Save Lives’’ coronavirus emergency orders.

State Supreme Court Presiding Justice Thomas A. Balmer in a three-paragraph ruling issued at 7:45 pm. granted the state’s emergency motion after reviewing briefs from both sides.

The hold will remain in effect until the high court considers the state’s full petition to dismiss the Baker County Circuit judge’s preliminary injunction.

Balmer gave the plaintiffs until Friday to file any responses and said the court would take the matter under advisement, with no set timetable for a decision.

The case was filed by “numerous churches and people of faith” who were represented by the Pacific Justice Institute (PJI), according to a release put out by the organization prior to the most recent decision, which can be viewed here.

“We are thrilled with this decision in Oregon and believe it upholds the rule of law by requiring the Governor to comply with clear limitation placed in the statutes,” Brad Dacus, President of PJI, is quoted in the release as stating, which highlighted the fact that “[a]ttorneys for the Governor are now vowing to appeal to the Oregon Supreme Court.”

“Pacific Justice Institute is committed to seeing this case all the way through to its final conclusion,” Dacus said.

