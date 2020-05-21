‘Bet You Stay Home Now’: Arsonist Burns Pentecostal Building to Ground, Spray-Paints Message in Parking Lot

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (Newsweek) A church in Mississippi that burned down in what authorities say was an arson attack had previously defied the city’s stay-at-home order and was suing officials over lockdown measures.

The First Pentecostal Church of Holly Springs on Highway 178 was destroyed in a fire in the early hours on Wednesday, WMC reported.

According to the station, investigators found evidence that the fire was intentionally set, including graffiti in the church parking lot that said “Bet you stay home now you hypokrits (sic).” …

WMC reported the lawsuit argued Waldrop was holding outdoor services where possible, but would move them indoors and practice social distancing when the weather was bad.

