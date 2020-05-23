President Trump Says He’s ‘Correcting Injustice’ by Making ‘Houses of Worship’ ‘Essential’ and Will ‘Override the Governors’

(Fox News) – President Trump on Friday announced that new Centers for Disease Control guidance will classify houses of worship as “essential,” as he called on governors to allow them to open “right now” after being closed during the coronavirus lockdowns.

Trump announced the policy for churches, synagogues and mosques, during a short briefing at the White House.

“The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now–for this weekend,” Trump said. “If they don’t do it, I will override the governors.”

