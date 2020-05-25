Survey Finds ‘God Is Absent From Most Americans’ Views of Purpose and Success’

PHOENIX, Ariz. (Missions Box) – The Cultural Research Center (CRC) at Arizona Christian University has released the fourth in a series of reports included in its American Worldview Inventory.

This newest release reveals what Dr. George Barna described as a staggering disconnect between American views of God relative to purpose and success in life. Although “a whopping majority (86%) … believe we have a unique, God-given calling or purpose,” the disconnect is discovered by drilling deeper into how that calling and purpose are defined. …

“While it might seem that maintaining the biblical point of view on both success and purpose would go hand in hand, the survey found otherwise,” the report reads. “Overall, just 7% of adults believed both that the common purpose of humanity is to know, love and serve God and that the best indicator of success is consistent obedience to God.”

“As a nation, we yearn for purpose and calling, ideas deeply rooted within our nation’s historical Christian faith and biblical understanding of God. Americans hold on to these basic biblical ideas of what makes human existence meaningful, yet, at the same time, we refuse to recognize reliance on God or His existence when talking about human success or purpose,” Barna lamented.

Read the report from the Cultural Research Center here.

