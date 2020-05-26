America’s Birth Rate Continues to Fall: 2019 Figures Show Fewest Number of Births in 35 Years

(The Hill) — U.S. birth rates declined even further last year, which saw the fewest number of births in 35 years, according to the Associated Press.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released preliminary data Wednesday confirming a slowdown of births in the country. The report is based on a review of over 99 percent of birth certificates issued in 2019.

The AP says that the “baby bust” has been trending in the U.S. for over a decade. Experts reportedly believe that the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent economic fallout will further incentivize Americans to reconsider having a baby. …

The decline has persisted, with experts saying that, outside of the economy, shifting attitudes toward motherhood and couples delaying parenthood are two of the most prominent factors.

View the CDC preliminary report here.

