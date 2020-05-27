Shocking Surveillance Video Captures Mother Shoving 9-Year-Old Autistic Son Into Canal

(Fox 13) — A Miami woman faked her son’s abduction after trying to drown him twice, with witnesses rescuing the boy from a canal the first time, and the second attempt ending in the boy’s death, officials said Saturday. Now shocking surveillance video of her first attempt has emerged.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said Patricia Ripley, 45, is facing attempted and premeditated murder charges and being held in jail with no bond.

Continue reading this story >>