US Denounces UN Promotion of Abortion Amid Coronavirus Crisis

By

(Evangelical Focus) Acting Administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) John Barsa sent a letter to United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres, calling on him to stop treating abortion as “essential” humanitarian relief during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the letter, Barsa urges “you, your staff, and the UN’s funds, programs, and specialized and technical agencies to stay focused on life-saving interventions.”

According to the leader of USAID, “to achieve global unity toward this goal, it is essential that the UN’s response to the pandemic avoid creating controversy.”

“I ask that you remove references to sexual and reproductive health, and its derivatives from the Global Humanitarian Response Plan (Global HRP), and drop the provision of abortion as an essential component of the UN’s priorities to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic,” Barsa adds.

