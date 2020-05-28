Beautiful Feet: Christians Take the Word of God to People of Moldova During COVID-19 Pandemic

(Every Home for Christ International) — Though digital messaging is useful in many parts of the world, the Every Home for Christ Moldova team could not hope to reach some of the villages in their nation this way. The people who live in these villages simply don’t have computers or smart phones. The only way to reach them with the message of Jesus’ love is to go there in person (wearing masks to prevent the spread of the virus, of course). …

The people in the village of Secareni, however, weren’t interested in receiving visitors — even visitors wearing masks. When they saw the team coming, they sent a message to the mayor: “There are some people in our village who may have COVID-19 and be a danger!” So the mayor and some policemen met our team and politely asked them to move on. …

The following week, the team visited the village of Dragusenii. Their reception there was completely different. One woman invited them in for coffee, and they gave away six Bibles on a single street.

“People ran after us and asked, ‘You’re giving Bibles? Please, give me one!’” recounts Ministry Director Nicolae Sili. “In Secareni, they were afraid to come to the gate; in Dragusenii, they opened their gates for us!” …

“There are people, in these times, who are very open to the Gospel,” Nicolae says. “They need God because nobody — not the medical personnel nor the government — can give them hope, peace, and comfort. And now they begin to seek God!”

