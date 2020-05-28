Gospel Goes Forth in Spain in the Midst of the Pandemic: The Story of Nursing Assistant Edilaine

Photo Credit: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

(Every Home for Christ International) Edilaine could see the pain and hopelessness in her patient’s eyes. As a nursing assistant, her life became much busier when COVID-19 reached the Basque region of Spain. And as more and more of Edilaine’s patients faced death, she felt more and more convicted that they needed to hear the Gospel — she just didn’t know how to share it.

Unai Arretxe, Every Home for Christ’s Ministry Director in Spain, was overjoyed to receive Edilaine’s call. Ever since Spain went on lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus, he had been praying about how to share the Gospel in a context where people were dying but couldn’t be reached.

“A lot of people think Spain is more or less Christian because it’s Catholic. But they don’t know,” Unai shares. “Spain needs the Gospel.”

Unai saw on the news that the death rate had climbed so high that an ice-skating rink had been turned into a makeshift morgue, a place of family fun transformed into a place of sober sadness. And yet, Unai knew that if he tried to venture from his home, the police would stop him for questioning. He needed to get the Gospel into the hospitals, to the people who were dying, but he didn’t know how. Edilaine’s phone call was the answer to his prayers.

