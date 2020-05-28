Minneapolis Burning: Violence, Riots Break out in City Following the Killing of George Floyd by Police

MINNEAPOLIS (The Daily Beast) — Flames and black smoke poured into the sky here early Thursday as protests over the death of George Floyd took a violent turn, with multiple local businesses and residential buildings near police headquarters set ablaze and at least one person fatally shot in the area.

Minneapolis Police spokesman John Elder confirmed the shooting shortly before midnight local time, but did not say if it was connected to the protests, according to the Star Tribune. A video shared on Twitter and purportedly filmed at the scene showed medics frantically trying to save a man lying on the ground; at one point, one of the medics can be heard urging people to stay away, yelling, “There’s somebody in there with a rifle, back up! Back up!”

