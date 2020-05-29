Rioters Overtake Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct and Set It Ablaze, Police Evacuated

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis has entered the fourth day of unrest in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, with rioters taking over the police department’s 3rd Precinct building late Thursday night.
The breach occurred at about 10 p.m., with rioters setting fires inside the building and outside near the main entrance.
Police released a statement just after 10 p.m., saying in part, “in the interest of the safety of our personnel, the Minneapolis Police Department evacuated the 3rd Precinct of its staff. Protesters forcibly entered the building and have ignited several fires.”
