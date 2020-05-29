‘You Can’t Fight Fire With Fire’: George Floyd’s Fiancée Speaks Out, Says ‘He Would Give Grace’

Courteney Ross, the fiancée of the late George Floyd who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer earlier this week, is now speaking out, stating that Floyd would not be for the chaos that is coming out of his death and that “he would give grace.”

“You know, if he was here, he would say that he’s a man of God. He would stand on that firmly,” Ross told a reporter with local Minneapolis CBS news affiliate WCCO. “He stood up for people, he was there for people when they were down, he loved people that were thrown away. We prayed over every meal, we prayed if we were having a hard time, we prayed if we were having a good time.”

“He stood up for people. He was there for people when they were down. He loved people that were thrown away,” Ross said.

Ross said that Floyd came to Minnesota to get a “fresh start,” stating that Floyd saw the state as a place where people were “kind and open to him.”

“You can’t fight fire with fire, you know,” Ross said. “Everything just burns.”

“I’ve seen it all day today. People hate. They’re hating, they’re hating, they’re hating, they’re mad, and he would not want that. He wouldn’t. He wouldn’t. He would give grace. He would. I stand on that today he would still give grace to those people,” Ross asserted.