Chaos! Stores Destroyed, Fires Blazing and Looting in Broad Daylight as Violence Breaks out Nationwide

By on No Comment

Following the death of George Floyd, demonstrations broke out over the weekend in at least 30 cities across America in order to condemn his death at the hands of police. While thousands gathered peacefully, it has not been without large scale looting and violence, even in broad daylight, as well as messages of hatred spray-painted on buildings and storefront windows directed at police in general, such as “Vengeance” and “Kill Cops!”

As a result of the widespread chaos, the National Guard has been sent in to at least 16 cities to quell the rising tensions and to curb the destruction. In one Facebook Live video, a man walks the streets of Center City Philadelphia, showing the destruction and looting in broad daylight on Saturday. The National Guard arrived late Sunday night.

WARNING: This video contains profanity. You may mute the volume before playing.

This story is developing…


