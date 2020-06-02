Churches Serving Needy Families in Venezuela Seek to Continue Outreach in Midst of Pandemic

(Evangelical Focus) — How do you deal with a pandemic like that of Covid-19 without guaranteed access to water, with constant cuts in electricity supply and food shortages?

This is the challenge in some areas of Venezuela, such as the most marginalized neighborhoods in the city of Maracaibo. There, for more than a year, different evangelical churches have distributed food to the neediest families through children’s soup kitchens, with the support of Alianza Solidaria (Solidarity Alliance), a small NGO based in Spain. …

The churches that have provided the facilities have taken this opportunity as a way to share the gospel with children and families.

However, since the epidemic has reached Venezuelan soil and confinement has begun, “it has not been possible to provide hot meals to children due to the required social distancing,” explained Rosa Camargo, who advises the teams responsible for the soup kitchens.

