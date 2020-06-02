Churches Serving Needy Families in Venezuela Seek to Continue Outreach in Midst of Pandemic

By on No Comment

(Evangelical Focus) How do you deal with a pandemic like that of Covid-19 without guaranteed access to water, with constant cuts in electricity supply and food shortages?

This is the challenge in some areas of Venezuela, such as the most marginalized neighborhoods in the city of Maracaibo. There, for more than a year, different evangelical churches have distributed food to the neediest families through children’s soup kitchens, with the support of Alianza Solidaria (Solidarity Alliance), a small NGO based in Spain. …

The churches that have provided the facilities have taken this opportunity as a way to share the gospel with children and families.

However, since the epidemic has reached Venezuelan soil and confinement has begun, “it has not been possible to provide hot meals to children due to the required social distancing,” explained Rosa Camargo, who advises the teams responsible for the soup kitchens.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Churches Serving Needy Families in Venezuela Seek to Continue Outreach in Midst of Pandemic added by on
View all posts by Evangelical Focus →