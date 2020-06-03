Evangelical Churches in Italy Reopen With ‘Gratitude to God and the Desire to Return to Normality’

(Evangelical Focus) Following the measures signed with the government in the “Protocol with the Protestant, Evangelical and Anglican churches,” the Italian evangelical churches were able to reopen their places of worship after May 18.

The first Sunday of reopening was May 24, but several churches decided to wait another week to organize themselves better, so that everything could happen in complete tranquility.

The Italian Evangelical Alliance (AEI) pointed out that most of the testimonies they have received expressed “first of all, gratitude to God for being able to find ourselves together; then the initial hindrance for the inevitable limits to having physical contacts (mask, handshakes, hugs …) and finally, the desire to return to normality as soon as possible.”

