Hong Kong Christians Ask for Prayer to Face ‘the Totalitarianism That is Coming’

(Evangelical Focus) The approval of the Hong Kong National Security Law by the Chinese government on May 28 has generated a new wave of protests, with security forces firing tear gas at protesters and 360 people arrested, according to the local Hong Kong Free Press, one hundred of whom are minors. …

“Christians will face another stage of challenge in faith. Please pray that Hong Kong Christians will keep their faith, facing the coming of the totalitarianism,” said a representative of the Fellowship of Evangelical Students.

Heewoo Han, pastor of Shatin Anglican Church, pointed out that “we want to grow in maturity and our love for the Lord at this time, so that we can withstand whatever changes that might come politically in the coming days. We want to be ready for China being in full control of Hong Kong, but more than that, we want to be ready for our Lord’s coming.”

