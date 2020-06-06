‘It Makes Us Uncomfortable’: West Sumatra Gov. Wants Bible in Minang Language Removed from App Store

(Jakarta Post) — The West Sumatra provincial administration is currently under the spotlight after its letter requesting the central government take down a Bible application from a digital distribution service circulated widely, prompting debates in the country.

According to a copy of the letter obtained by The Jakarta Post, which was dated May 28 and addressed to Communication and Information Minister Johnny G. Plate, West Sumatra governor Irwan Prayitno requested the ministry take down an application named “Kitab Suci Injil Minangkabau” (The Bible in Minangkabau language) that was available on Google Play Store.

He said the existence of the application had caused Minangkabau people — most of whom are Muslim residents of the province — to be uncomfortable.

“The application contradicts Minangkabau culture with its philosophy of Adat Basandi Syarak, Syarak Basandi Kitabullah [culture is based on sharia, sharia is based on Quran],” Irwan wrote in the letter.

