Veto-Proof Majority of Minneapolis City Council Vows to ‘Dismantle’ Police Dept. Led by First Black Police Chief

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – Nine members of the Minneapolis City Council announced their support for de-funding the Minneapolis Police Department and replacing it with a community-based public safety model at a rally in Powderhorn Park Sunday afternoon.

At the end of the rally, the council members and some community activists committed to ending the Minneapolis Police Department through the budget process. The group also announced its intention to engage every willing community member to ask what safety means to them and create a “new transformative model for cultivating safety.”

