Workshops Help Hispanic Men Learn What God Says About Fatherhood

(Baptist Press) — Helping and mentoring Hispanic fathers is Rafael Gutierrez’ passion.

“Due to [Hispanic] culture and religious influence, the role of the father is seen only as protector and provider,” Gutierrez said. “There is a lack of verbal expressions of love from Hispanics fathers towards their children. Raising the children has been a duty left almost exclusively to mothers in Hispanic households.”

Gutierrez is director of Padre de Corazon, the Spanish-language arm of Abiding Fathers, a ministry to encourage and equip men for fatherhood. …

Abiding Fathers founder Bill Dotson believes “the absentee father is the number one problem with life in America. Not just physically absent, but emotionally and spiritually.”

