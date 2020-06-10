Evangelicals Begin Reopening Churches Across Europe

(Evangelical Focus) — There are around 23 million evangelical Christians in Europe, according to the newest estimates.
Most of these people are active members of local churches which have been closed for between 2 and 3 months due to the coronavirus lockdown.
Since May, some governments allowed religious groups to gather again, while in other countries details about when common worship will be possible again have not yet been announced. …
“Returning was a more enjoyable experience than we thought,” a pastor in Salou told Spanish news website Protestante Digital. The leader of a church in Lugo agreed: “One thing is to hear a message on the internet, but communitarian worship is irreplaceable.”
