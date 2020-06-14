Mo. Sen. Josh Hawley Wants Civil Rights Investigation of State Restrictions on Religious Gatherings

By on No Comment

(Kansas City Star) Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley asked Attorney General William Barr Tuesday to launch a civil rights investigation into state restrictions of religious gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hawley, a freshman Republican and former Missouri attorney general, contended that state-level restrictions violate the First Amendment and asked for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division to the review the issue. …

Hawley argued that the issue should be revisited in the wake of demonstrations against police brutality and racial injustice in cities across the country.

“Now, after two weeks of nationwide protests, no uncertainty remains. Many jurisdictions across the nation are imposing extraordinarily strict caps on religious gatherings—such as restricting religious gatherings to 10 or fewer people—even as those jurisdictions allow thousands of people to gather closely in protests,” Hawley said. “States cannot allow one but prohibit the other.”

Read Hawley’s letter in full here. 

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Mo. Sen. Josh Hawley Wants Civil Rights Investigation of State Restrictions on Religious Gatherings added by on
View all posts by Editor →