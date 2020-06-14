Street Preacher Assaulted in Seattle’s ‘Autonomous Zone,’ Dragged Through Street

A number of videos surfacing on social media show a street preacher being assaulted in what has come to be labeled Seattle’s “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” and in one short video clip appears to show the preacher being dragged unconscious through the street.

Matthew Wiersema, who has been identified as the person in the various video clips, can be seen being surrounded by a number of people while preaching on one of the streets closed by the activists, assaulted, and at one point kissed against his will on the face.

The “autonomous zone,” which has been taken over by Antifi and BLM activists and supporters, has been illegally blocked off by those who want to do away with police, and who are now encamped in the six block area. The area includes Seattle Police Department’s burned out East Precinct.

According to Wiersema’s Facebook account, he is from Aurora, Illinois and various posts on his page show that he traveled to Seattle in order to confront those in the “autonomous zone” by preaching.

A subsequent video directed at President Trump states that he supports the president “100 percent,” and calls upon him to take back the city.


