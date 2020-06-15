‘In the Name of Our Lord Jesus Christ’: President of Zimbabwe Calls for Day of Prayer, Fasting Over Coronavirus Pandemic

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(Anadolu Agency) — Zimbabwe’s president on Thursday declared June 15 as Presidential Day of Prayer and Fasting to seek divine intervention in tackling the coronavirus outbreak, state-run media reported.

Emmerson Mnangagwa urged Zimbabweans to come together, pray, fast and continue to observe precautions necessary to prevent the virus spread.

“I urge you all on this day, to join us giving up one, two or all meals and fasting,” the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) quoted him as saying. “It will be best to arrange to participate in this service as families, small groups of church services not exceeding 50 people, and observing the precautions we have been taking to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.”

Listen to President Mnangagwa’s prayer above.

