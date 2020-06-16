President of French Evangelical Alliance on Coronavirus Recovery: God’s ‘Word Carried Me’

(Evangelical Focus) — France has been one of the countries most hit by the Covid-19, and this includes evangelical churches. A survey of the National Council of Evangelicals in France (CNEF, the French Evangelical Alliance) revealed that 31% of the French evangelical churches had been affected by the coronavirus.

The president of the CNEF and pastor, Christian Blanc, was among those severely affected by the coronavirus, and he shared his experience with the French magazine La Vie.

“Last March, I was admitted to the Val d’Ariège inter-communal hospital for respiratory distress. I had Covid-19, my condition had deteriorated much, and finally the doctors put me in an artificial coma for two weeks,” Blanc pointed out.

He explained that “at one point, the kidneys blocked, while the lungs were badly damaged. Then my heart almost gave up. When I woke up, the doctors explained to me that I had almost passed from life to death several times.”

Continue reading this story >>


