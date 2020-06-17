El Paso Homeschool Association Says Inquiries Have Spiked Since Pandemic Began

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14)— Distance learning was the new normal this past spring semester because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but learning from home has pushed more parents to keep their kids at home.
Schooling during the quarantine looked a lot different: Papers, books, and technology spread across a kitchen table, mingled with the ins and out of everybody home 24/7.
“That distant learning, that was definitely the kicker for us,” one mother, Brianne Saad, said. …
Saad has a nine-year-old son, Ethan, who’s ADHD makes it easier for him to learn using a one-on-one approach.
