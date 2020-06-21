1 Dead, 1 Injured After Shooting in Seattle ‘Autonomous Zone,’ Police Could Not Access Victims

(ABC News) — A 19-year-old man is dead and another person has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after an overnight shooting inside the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone in Seattle, police said.

The shooting occurred early Saturday, around 2:30 a.m. local time, inside the zone, which is also referred to as CHOP, according to a statement from the Seattle Police Department.

Police said a “violent crowd” prevented them accessing to the victims. They said they were later informed that both victims had been transported to Harborview Medical Center by CHOP medics.

