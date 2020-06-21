Michael Jackson’s Daughter to Portray Jesus as Lesbian in New Blasphemous Film, Calls Mount to Cancel

(OneMillionMoms.com) — Michael Jackson’s 22-year-old daughter, Paris Jackson, will play a gender-bending Jesus Christ in the upcoming blasphemous film “Habit.” She will portray the religious figure wearing a traditional robe, tousled hair including a single accent braid, and a nose ring.

The actress and musician will star in the indie film opposite Bella Thorne, who will play a street-smart girl with a Jesus fetish who masquerades as a nun while trying to escape the consequences of a violent drug deal. Other confirmed cast members include a handful of singers such as rocker Gavin Rossdale.

One of the film’s producers, Donovan Leitch, told Entertainment Weekly that music will also play a central role in the film: “We intentionally stacked the film with rock stars and will have a very rocking soundtrack.”

