Chinese Authorities Attack More Than a Dozen Christian Homes

(Voice of the Martyrs) — Authorities in China’s Fujian province destroyed more than a dozen Christian homes on June 11.
At around 9 a.m., more than 100 officials from various government departments arrived at the homes of Xingguang Church members. They moved furniture from the homes into the hallway. They yelled, “What are you recording!” at a person filming the incident and took the person’s phone away.
The authorities then proceeded to destroy property. In all, more than 12 homes were ruined, all had served as worship places for the church.
