Christian Dragged Out of Home, Murdered in Jharkhand State, India

KHUNTI, Jharkhand (Church in Chains) On June 7, a group of armed religious extremists attacked and murdered 27-year-old Christian Kande Mudu in Bari village, Khunti District in Jharkhand state. The murder took place only three days after Hindu extremists in Odisha state murdered Christian teenager Samaru Madkami.

At approximately 8 p.m., Kande (also known as Philip) and his wife Bindu had finished dinner and gathered for family prayer when they heard banging on their front door. A group of between six and eight men armed with sharp weapons and homemade pistols demanded that Kande come outside.

They broke down the door, dragged him out and then — while Bindu pleaded for his life — hacked Kande with their weapons and slashed his throat. It is not yet clear whether the attackers were Hindu extremists or radical followers of local tribal religions.

