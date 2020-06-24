Persecution Watch Group Unveils Plaque Commemorating ‘The Unknown Martyrs of Communism’

(Voice of the Martyrs) — Voice of the Martyrs Korea, an NGO which ministers to persecuted Christians worldwide, held a press conference today to unveil a plaque on its Martyrs Timeline commemorating “The Unknown Martyrs of Communism” and to officially release its new booklet, “Communism Is Not Dead”, an educational resource for Christians and churches.

“Since 1921, an estimated 25 to 30 million Christians have been killed so far by atheist and Marxist regimes because of their faith, according to the Center for the Study of Global Christianity at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary,” says Voice of the Martyrs Korea Representative Dr. Hyun Sook Foley.

“We should also remember that today more than 3 billion people still live in countries where Christians face Communist oppression. Martyrs continue to lay down their lives in these places even now.”

