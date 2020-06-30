Largest Lutheran Denomination in the US Promotes ‘LGBTQIA+’ Inclusion in Church Life

By on No Comment

(Evangelical Focus) — The Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (ELCA), the largest Lutheran denomination in the United States, distributed a new guide on “LGBTQIA+” issues, arguing that the Bible supports the inclusion of all people in all spheres of the church.

The ELCA was founded in 1988 when three historic Lutheran bodies merged. It has 3.4 million members and around 1.4% of the US population self-identifies with it, according to Pew Research.

The guide advocates “for the full welcome, inclusion, and equity of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual/aromantic (LGBTQIA+) Lutherans in all aspects of the life of their church, congregations, and community.” …

Some pushed back at the ECLA’s tweet, with one follower writing, “I’m so ashamed my church gives into this nonsense,” and another lamenting, “You apostates are not Lutheran. Please drop that name from the title of your Satanic organization.”

Continue reading this story >>

Christian News Network added additional content to this report. 


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Largest Lutheran Denomination in the US Promotes ‘LGBTQIA+’ Inclusion in Church Life added by on
View all posts by Evangelical Focus →