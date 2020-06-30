Largest Lutheran Denomination in the US Promotes ‘LGBTQIA+’ Inclusion in Church Life

(Evangelical Focus) — The Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (ELCA), the largest Lutheran denomination in the United States, distributed a new guide on “LGBTQIA+” issues, arguing that the Bible supports the inclusion of all people in all spheres of the church.

The ELCA was founded in 1988 when three historic Lutheran bodies merged. It has 3.4 million members and around 1.4% of the US population self-identifies with it, according to Pew Research.

The guide advocates “for the full welcome, inclusion, and equity of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual/aromantic (LGBTQIA+) Lutherans in all aspects of the life of their church, congregations, and community.” …

Some pushed back at the ECLA’s tweet, with one follower writing, “I’m so ashamed my church gives into this nonsense,” and another lamenting, “You apostates are not Lutheran. Please drop that name from the title of your Satanic organization.”

Christian News Network added additional content to this report.