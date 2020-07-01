Former Assemblies of God Leader Becomes New President of Malawi

(Evangelical Focus) — Lazarus Chakwera, former head of the Malawi Assemblies of God, one of the largest Christian denominations in the country, won the election with 58% of the votes, according to the Malawi Electoral Commission on Saturday night.

He beat the incumbent president Peter Mutharika, who came second with 1.7 million votes. Voter turnout was 65%.

The country is fractured after a divisive 13 months of street protests against the results of the election, more than a year ago in May 2019, which were cancelled by the courts.

