Mississippi Gov. Signs Law Allowing Abortion as Long as Not Based on Race, Sex or Genetic Abnormality

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeve has signed into law a bill that prohibits abortion on the basis of sex, race or genetic abnormalities but does not outlaw abortion in other circumstances, such as simply not wanting the child or not being able to afford him or her. The legislation also exempts the abortive mother from punishment should the murder be committed for one of those reasons, while the abortionist will face up to 10 years in prison.

“Abortion may not be performed because of race, sex, or genetic abnormality except in a medical emergency,” House Bill 1295, also known as the Life Equality Act, reads.

“[A] person shall not perform, induce or attempt to perform or induce an abortion unless the physician who is to perform or induce the abortion has first confirmed that the abortion is not being sought because of the race or sex of the unborn human being or because of the presence or presumed presence of a genetic abnormality and documented these facts in the maternal patient’s chart, as well as in the report to be filed with the Department [of Health],” it outlines.

The abortionist must complete paperwork with each abortion, detailing the date of the procedure, the method used to kill the unborn child, whether the race, sex or any abnormalities had been detected at the time of the act, as well as a statement affirming that the abortion was not performed for one of those three reasons.

Those who knowingly violate the law may be imprisoned for up to 10 years, with a minimum sentence of a year behind bars.

However, “[a] woman upon whom an abortion is performed, induced, or attempted in violation … of this act shall not be prosecuted for conspiracy to commit any violation of … this act,” the bill expressly states.

The legislation, written by Rep. Carolyn Crawford, R-Pass Christian, says that the measure is necessary as federal civil rights law prohibits discrimination on certain characteristics, and yet “unborn human beings are often discriminated against and deprived of life.”

It contends that sex selection abortions, which are most commonly against girls, are committed in the United States, and “[a]bortions predicated on the presence or presumed presence of genetic abnormalities continue to occur despite the increasingly favorable post-natal outcomes for human beings perceived as handicapped or disabled.”

“Therefore, it is the intent of the Mississippi legislature, through this act and any regulations and policies promulgated hereunder, to prohibit the practice of nontherapeutic or elective abortion for the purpose of terminating the life of an unborn human being because of that human being’s race, sex, or the presence or presumed presence of a genetic abnormality,” the bill states.

The Mississippi House of Representatives passed the bill 91-25 on June 23 after clearing the Senate days earlier 33-11.

Read the Life Equality Act in full here.

Pro-life groups cheered the signing of the bill because it would prevent children, such as those with Down syndrome, from being aborted.

“Starting now, unborn babies in Mississippi cannot be targeted for abortion based on their sex, race, or potential disability, such as Down syndrome,” said Susan B. Anthony List State Policy Director Sue Liebel said in a statement. “Such lethal discrimination, whether inside or outside the womb, should be unacceptable anywhere in society.”

There is one abortion facility in Mississippi: Jackson Women’s Health Organization in the state capital. It offers abortions up to 16 weeks, or four months, gestation.

Owner Diane Derzis has claimed that she believes God wants her to run the abortion facility. She was featured on ABC’s “Nightline” in 2013 as she claimed to reporters that God was on her side in the abortion business.

“I know as fervently as they do that what I’m doing is moral and right,” she stated. “But if I’m wrong, that’s between the Lord and I.”

Proverbs 6:16-17 says that the Lord hates “hands that shed innocent blood.”

“When killing anyone, the murderer is guilty of taking the life which God has given, and therefore he is ‘playing God’ by saying when and how a man should die. But God doesn’t look lightly upon those who try to take His place,” explained preacher Lee Roy Shelton in “The Crimes of Our Times”.

“God has given us the Sixth Commandment as a fence about human life to preserve it, for it is sacred to Him,” he said. “Yes, the Bible declares human life to be sacred. It is a divine creation, mysterious and magnificent in its beginning and possibility, utterly beyond the control or comprehension of any human being. It is never to be taken away at the will of anyone, for how can they tell the full meaning of that life and what it will bring forth?”

“The revelation of God made to man out of His blessed Word proves that He has purposes for every individual and for the [human] race, stretching far beyond the present moment or manifestation; and to terminate a single life is to set yourselves up as wiser and superior to God. The immensity of the issues of death is so great that there can be no sin against humanity, and accordingly, against God, greater than that of taking a human life.”

