California Bans Singing in Church Over Coronavirus Spread

(KTLA via CNN Wire) — While you can still attend in-person church services in California, you can’t sing.

The state, to curb a rapidly worsening pandemic, has temporarily banned singing and chanting in places of worship.

“Practices and performances present an increased likelihood for transmission of COVID-19 through contaminated exhaled droplets and should occur through alternative methods like internet streaming,” the state’s Department of Public Health announced in an order Wednesday.

The health department had previously only asked places of worship to “strongly consider” halting singing, but an updated guidance document issued Wednesday says they must discontinue all singing and chanting activities, in addition to limiting capacity to 25% or a maximum of 100 guests.

