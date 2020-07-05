Church of the Brethren in Nigeria Says 50 Attacks by Boko Haram Were Largely ‘Unreported or Under Reported’ by Media

Photo Credit: AK Rockefeller

(Christian Solidarity Worldwide) — The Ekklesiyar Yan’uwa a Nigeria (EYN, Church of the Brethren in Nigeria) has reported that Boko Haram terrorists carried out over “fifty different attacks on different communities between the end of 2019 to June 2020,” most of which were “unreported or under reported by both the print and electronic media.”

In a statement read out on 2 July by EYN National President Joel Billi during a press conference in Yola Adamawa, the Church also revealed that over 700,000 members have been displaced, eight pastors and over 8,370 lay people have been killed, and an unknown number of people have been abducted by the terrorist factions.

“Only seven out of 60 District Church Councils […] were not directly affected by the insurgency.”

The EYN is the largest Christian denomination in northeast Nigeria, where the Boko Haram factions operate. Consequently, it is the denomination most impacted by terrorist violence.

