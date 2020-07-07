Evangelische Kirche Report: More Than 220K Left the Protestant Church of Germany in 2018

(Evangelical Focus) — The annual statistics of the Evangelical Church of Germany (Evangelische Kirche in Deutschland, EKD, the mainline Protestant church) show that 221,338 members announced their departure in 2018, 12.2% more than in the previous year.

The EKD had already mentioned the provisional number of around 220,000 withdrawals, and it now confirms that the official figures are even worse. The number of people leaving the regional churches was only higher in 2014, with 270,000.

As of December 31, 2018, the 20 regional churches that belong to the EKD had 21.1 million members, compared to the 23 million members of the Roman Catholic Church.

Continue reading this story >>