Netherlands Will Eliminate Gender From ID Cards

By on No Comment

(Evangelical Focus) The gender field will soon no longer appear in the identification cards (IDs) of citizens, the government of the Netherlands has announced.

Education Minister Ingrid van Engelshoven — who is also in charge of emancipation issues — said identifying the gender in ID cards is “unnecessary” and hurts people who identify as LGBTQIA+.

Speaking to the Dutch parliament, she underlined that all citizens should be able to develop their “own identity in freedom.” Scrapping gender from IDs would help people “who do not feel unequivocally as a man or a woman.”

In Matthew 19:4, Jesus said in pointing to the Book of Genesis, “Have ye not read that He which made them at the beginning made them male and female?”

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Netherlands Will Eliminate Gender From ID Cards added by on
View all posts by Evangelical Focus →