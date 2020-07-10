Netherlands Will Eliminate Gender From ID Cards

(Evangelical Focus) — The gender field will soon no longer appear in the identification cards (IDs) of citizens, the government of the Netherlands has announced.

Education Minister Ingrid van Engelshoven — who is also in charge of emancipation issues — said identifying the gender in ID cards is “unnecessary” and hurts people who identify as LGBTQIA+.

Speaking to the Dutch parliament, she underlined that all citizens should be able to develop their “own identity in freedom.” Scrapping gender from IDs would help people “who do not feel unequivocally as a man or a woman.”

In Matthew 19:4, Jesus said in pointing to the Book of Genesis, “Have ye not read that He which made them at the beginning made them male and female?”

