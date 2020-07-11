When Hearts Change, the World Changes: Gospel Stories From Colombia and Mozambique

(Every Home for Christ) — The world needs some hope right now. … The Gospel is more important and more impactful than anything else we could offer. Only the Gospel has the power to change a person’s heart, and changed hearts change the world.

From two different parts of the globe, EHC teams bring you examples of how the Gospel is the answer to the world’s problems.

Pedro lives on a reservation in Colombia. At one time, he was known for drunkenness and street fighting. But when Pedro heard the Gospel and put his faith in Jesus, his life was completely changed.

