Father in Laos Expels and Threatens Sons for Attending Church Service

(Voice of the Martyrs) — A teenager and his younger brother were kicked out of their home recently for attending church.

Chan and Huang were in a church service outside Vientiane on May 24 when their father burst in and began swearing at them. He told them to stop worshiping and go home.

Members of the congregation prevented the boys’ father from hitting them, but he later cursed at them some more and threw them out of the house.

Continue reading this story >>